15,340 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. FMR LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,332,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 1,310,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.