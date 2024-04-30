WK Kellogg (KLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. WK Kellogg has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WK Kellogg to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

