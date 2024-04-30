Skylands Capital LLC Sells 59,200 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

