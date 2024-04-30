Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 6,196 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

