Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Asure Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.