Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,289. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

