China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,822,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 34,599,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.8 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of CHWRF stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
China Tower Company Profile
