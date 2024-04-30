China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,822,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 34,599,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.8 days.

China Tower Price Performance

Shares of CHWRF stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

