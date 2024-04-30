Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

