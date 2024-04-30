Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
