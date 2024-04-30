Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 5,273 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 16.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 122,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

HMC stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

