Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declines By 7.8%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPXY opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. China Longyuan Power Group has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$11.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.21.
About China Longyuan Power Group
