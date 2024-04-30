Naviter Wealth LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,802,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 362,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 265,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

