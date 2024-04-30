Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

