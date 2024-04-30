Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,814 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Twin Disc worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 31.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Twin Disc

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.