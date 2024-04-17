Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 2.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $534.87 and last traded at $542.01. 41,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 275,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $556.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna raised their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.05 and a 200-day moving average of $473.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.