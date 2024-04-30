Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,696 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 37,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,717. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.