Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

