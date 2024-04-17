Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:REGL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,964 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

