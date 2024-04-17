D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 0.1 %

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 20,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $426.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

