Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. 128,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,847. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

