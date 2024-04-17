Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $488,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 582,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AWK traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. 2,331,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

