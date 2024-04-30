Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 246.15% from the company’s previous close.

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

Green Impact Partners stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.78. Green Impact Partners has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.30 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

About Green Impact Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.