goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.44.

TSE:GSY traded down C$1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$179.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,127. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.38. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

