National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$40.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.13.

TMX Group stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.21. The company had a trading volume of 88,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,482. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$27.57 and a one year high of C$37.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.60.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

