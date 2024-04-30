Desjardins Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.73.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.60 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,883. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

