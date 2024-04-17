Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

