Wealth Alliance Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $401.07 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.24 and a 200-day moving average of $415.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

