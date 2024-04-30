Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.300-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.