AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,369,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,212,066. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

