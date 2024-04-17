TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 987 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.86. 3,459,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.32 and a 200-day moving average of $365.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

