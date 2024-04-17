Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.64 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
