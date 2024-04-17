Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.64 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.