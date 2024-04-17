Wealth Alliance Sells 283 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Shell were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

