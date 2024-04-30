Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.96 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $25,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

