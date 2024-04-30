Criteo (CRTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Trading Down 0.1 %

CRTO stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.