Criteo (CRTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Criteo Trading Down 0.1 %
CRTO stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Criteo
In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
