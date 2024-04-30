Celestia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98.44 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Celestia has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.24 or 0.00015077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $98.44 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,039,671,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,039,671,232.876571 with 180,714,760.626571 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.69594956 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $88,619,243.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.