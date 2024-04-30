Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Cohu has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHU. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on COHU

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.