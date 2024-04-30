Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cohu Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Cohu has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on COHU
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohu
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.