Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 50.45% and a negative net margin of 131.87%.
Digimarc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
