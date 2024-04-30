Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 50.45% and a negative net margin of 131.87%.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Insider Activity at Digimarc

About Digimarc

In related news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

