Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after acquiring an additional 384,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 194,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at about $3,019,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Relx

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.