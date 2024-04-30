Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Banco Santander by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Down 3.6 %

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

