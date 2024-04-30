TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight by National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a one year low of $102.94 and a one year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

