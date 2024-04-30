Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $59.42 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,925,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.