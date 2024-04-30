Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $485.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

