Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $229,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 77,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.