Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

