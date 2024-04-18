Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 592 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

