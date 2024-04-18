Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s previous close.

Pod Point Group Price Performance

Shares of PODP stock opened at GBX 23.20 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.58. Pod Point Group has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.27). The company has a market capitalization of £36.01 million, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.37.

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

