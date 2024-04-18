Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s previous close.
Pod Point Group Price Performance
Shares of PODP stock opened at GBX 23.20 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.58. Pod Point Group has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.27). The company has a market capitalization of £36.01 million, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.37.
About Pod Point Group
