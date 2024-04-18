Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 955.43 ($11.89).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 657.20 ($8.18) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 766.60 ($9.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 652.53.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($329,677.08). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

