Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.3 %

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 1,228,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,614. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 92.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 791,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 255.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,095 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.