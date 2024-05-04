Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 282 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.49. 757,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

