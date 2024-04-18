Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Palace Capital Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 235 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.27 million, a PE ratio of -452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.
Palace Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palace Capital
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.