Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Palace Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 235 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.27 million, a PE ratio of -452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

