PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Sells $142,193.70 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRA Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PRA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 484,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAA. JMP Securities upped their target price on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

